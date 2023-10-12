Your armchair guide to tonight's Bendigo Cup greyhounds meeting

FASTEST heat winner Alpha Zulu (Box 8) is favourite to hand champion trainer Jason Thompson back-to-back victories in the $87,000 Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup (425m) tonight.
Thompson won the 2022 Bendigo Cup with course record holder Typhoon Sammy, which in the process claimed a $50,000 bonus for securing three country cups in a calendar year.
It was a fifth Bendigo Cup crown for Thompson, who's also won the race with El Galo (2008), Peggy May (2012), Ronan Izmir (2013) and Aston Bolero (2016).
Eight 'must win' heats of the $55,000 to-the-winner Cup were held last Sunday night, with Alpha Zulu, a son of Orson Allen and Cyclone Jebel that only turned two last month, producing the fastest qualifying effort.
Alpha Zulu's 23.53sec victory was his 12th win from 17 starts.
His ownership group, which includes former Brisbane Lions champion Jonathan Brown, is hoping it will be third time lucky on the Group stage after running second in the G3 Warragul St Leger and sixth in the G2 Flying Amy Classic.
Winning his only start from Box 8 and undefeated in three assignments from Box 7, Alpha Zulu is Sportsbet's $2.70 favourite.
Thompson, who celebrated a fifth G1 Adelaide Cup victory last week with Transponder, also has the $5 third elect in Unleash Collinda (Box 4).
Rebecca Gibbons has numbers on her side after remarkably preparing four heat winners - Zella Bale (Box 1), Nicolson Bale (Box 5), Mr. Anderson (Box 6) and Quinlan Bale (Box 7).
Litter brothers Quinlan Bale at $8 and Nicolson Bale $8.50 are rated 'Team Gibbons' best chances of landing a fourth country cup in the 2023 calendar year, with their superstar sister Kelsey Bale victorious at Ballarat, Geelong and Warrnambool.
The two finalists not trained by Gibbons or Thompson are both live chances.
Tom Dailly's Shima Shadow (Box 2), a younger half-brother to Shima Shine, which broke the Bendigo track record in the 2020 Cup heats before running third in the final, is $4.40.
Nineteen Crimes (Box 3), trained by Deb Carr, was one of the surprise packets of the heats, qualifying for his first Group final in 23.59sec, the second fastest run-off performance, and he's a $6.50 chance.
The Bendigo Cup final is race 9 at 9.38pm.
The Cup meeting will also feature the Shima Shine at stud Match Race (race 10, 9.57pm) between Journey Beyond (Box 1), first reserve for the Cup final, and Shima Current (Box 3).
. The Bendigo Cup was first run in 1957, with the inaugural winner Cantee.
. Quinlan Bale is contesting his second consecutive Bendigo Cup final, having finished third to Typhoon Sammy in 2022.
. Jason Thompson is chasing back-to-back Bendigo Cup crowns and what would be a remarkable sixth victory in the race since 2008. Thompson's previous winners are El Galo (2008), Peggy May (2012), Ronan Izmir (2013), Aston Bolero (2016) and Typhoon Sammy (2022).
. 'Team Gibbons' - former pro wrestlers Daniel and Rebecca - is chasing a fourth country cup for the year, with Kelsey Bale claiming a $50,000 bonus for winning three provincial cups in a calendar year at Ballarat, Geelong, and Warrnambool. Finalists Quinlan Bale and Nicolson Bale are litter brothers to Kelsey Bale.
. Zella Bale is the only female finalist. Zella Bale is lining up in her third country cup decider after Traralgon (4th) and Warrnambool (5th).The last female to win the Bendigo Cup was Crimson Vixen in 2019.
. Rebecca Gibbons and Deb Carr are striving to become the first female trainer to win the Bendigo Cup since Andrea Dailly guided the great Fernando Bale to victory in 2015. Andrea's husband Tom prepares Shima Shadow, a half-brother to 2020 placegetter Shima Shine.
. Unleash Collinda is the only Group winner in the field, taking out the G3 National Straight Track Championship in August. Unleash Collinda is a three-time runner-up in country cups this year, at Healesville, Ballarat,and Shepparton.
. Favourite Alpha Zulu's sire Orson Allen ran fifth in the 2018 Bendigo Cup.
Friday, Race 9, 9.38pm
1 ZELLA BALE (Rebecca Gibbons, Avalon VIC)
2 SHIMA SHADOW (Tom Dailly, Anakie VIC)
3 NINETEEN CRIMES (Deb Carr, Mininera VIC)
4 UNLEASH COLLINDA (Jason Thompson, Pearcedale VIC)
5 NICOLSON BALE (Rebecca Gibbons, Avalon VIC)
6 MR. ANDERSON (Rebecca Gibbons, Avalon VIC)
7 QUINLAN BALE (Rebecca Gibbons, Avalon VIC)
8 ALPHA ZULU (Jason Thompson, Pearcedale VIC)
Reserves
9 JOURNEY BEYOND (Kayla Cottrell, Pearcedale VIC)
10 BORNEO BRAVE (Justin Nolan, Devon Meadows VIC)
HEAT WINNERS (Fastest to slowest)
23.53sec - Alpha Zulu
23.59sec - Nineteen Crimes
23.65sec - Nicolson Bale
23.74sec - Shima Shadow
23.75sec - Quinlan Bale
23.79sec - Mr. Anderson
23.85sec - Unleash Collinda
23.87sec - Zella Bale
2013 - Ronan Izmir (Jason Thompson, Pearcedale VIC)
2014 - Paw Licking (April) (Kelvyn Greenough, Pearcedale VIC) & Warrior King (July) (Brooke Ennis, Lara VIC)
2015 - Fernando Bale (Andrea Dailly, Anakie VIC)
2016 - Aston Bolero (Jason Thompson, Pearcedale, VIC)
2017 - Landmark (Robert Britton, Lara VIC)
2018 - Vanderworp (Chris Halse, Nambeelup WA)
2019 - Crimson Vixen (Norm McCullagh, Warrnambool VIC)
2020 - Yozo Bale (Correy Grenfell, Anakie VIC)
2021 - Paua Of Buddy (Steve White, Buln Buln East VIC)
2022 - Typhoon Sammy (Jason Thompson, Pearcedale VIC)
6.57pm - First race
8.18pm - First Quaddie leg - $8025 Battlers Cup Final (Race 5)
8.38pm - $10,000 GRV Vic Bred Grade 5 Final (Race 6)
8.58pm - $15,250 Bendigo Spring Cup Final (Race 7)
9.38pm - $87,000 Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup (Race 9)
9.57pm - $11,500 Cup Night Match Race - Journey Beyond vs Shima Current
10.42pm - Last race (Race 12)
