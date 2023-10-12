A man's body has been found two days after it's believed he came off his dirt bike in the state's north-west.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a 29-year-old Sea Lake man died following a crash in Berriwillock.
It is believed the man was riding a dirt bike along the west side of the Kulwin railway line about 5pm on October 10.
Officers believe the man had come off the dirt bike after hitting a drainage culvert.
The man's body was located on Thursday, October 12 at around 2.15pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
