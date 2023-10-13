Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Service station attacker Sara Jane Anderton due for release

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A woman who went on a terrifying rampage in a Golden Square service station, randomly attacking a fellow customer and repeatedly punching a female attendant in the head, will be released from custody in coming days despite a judge concluding she poses a risk to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.