A woman who went on a terrifying rampage in a Golden Square service station, randomly attacking a fellow customer and repeatedly punching a female attendant in the head, will be released from custody in coming days despite a judge concluding she poses a risk to the community.
Sara Jane Anderton, who pleaded guilty to one charge each of common law assault and aggravated burglary and two charges of damaging property over the November 2, 2022 incident, represented "a difficult sentencing exercise", a County Court judge said in Bendigo on October 10.
"You are clearly a danger to the community yet are unwell," Judge Geoff Chettle told Anderton, who had been in custody since surrendering herself to police on November 11 last year.
Nine days before turning herself in, the then 37-year-old had been standing at the counter of the High Street, Golden Square service station when she suddenly turned and punched a man waiting in line behind her in the head.
The attack and subsequent events were captured in CCTV footage.
She then chased the man around the store, knocking over and damaging stands of drinks, toys and sunglasses, and taunting him to fight her.
After he escaped outside, she jumped the counter and attacked the service station's female attendant, forcing her way into an office the woman was trying to lock herself into.
Anderton pulled the attendant to the ground and punched her six times in the head and, when she stood up, once in the face.
Anderton then took a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbed at the store's computer and keyboard, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, before running outside with the scissors and scratching 'MUTT' into the bonnet of a woman's car that was parked at the bowsers.
The court heard Anderton, who has been diagnosed with an extensive range of psychiatric conditions and had multiple admissions to hospital, also had longstanding drug and alcohol abuse problems.
The court heard she had used methylamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and alcohol and was "significantly ill", experiencing psychotic symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offending.
Anderton had delusional beliefs she was being stalked, and was agitated, angry and experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations, a psychiatrist's report stated.
In an interview after the event, Anderton told psychiatrist Dr Hemlata Ranga she was "pre-occupied about being stalked by (serial killer) Ivan Milat and other men" and that she didn't feel the incident was her fault.
"She mentioned that she had to defend herself, as the hate was rising and she was homeless, in a bad way, and was angry at the people at the petrol pump for not helping [her]," Judge Chettle said, referring to Dr Ranga's report.
She had also told the psychiatrist "the voices [would] often tell her to go and hurt someone, such as a passer-by walking beside [her]".
Anderton, who was born in New Zealand, told her lawyer she had a terrible childhood filled with domestic violence and that her mental health had started to deteriorate in her mid-teens, the court heard.
She had led a transitory life in Australia, the judge noted, and had criminal convictions in Queensland as well as Victoria, for offences including theft, recklessly causing injury and assault.
Past court orders had mandated psychiatric and drug treatment for her and she had been serving a community corrections order at the time of the service station attack.
In July while in custody she had been sentenced to three months imprisonment for other offences, including burglary, intentionally damaging property, theft, assault, recklessly causing injury and offending while on bail.
However, the court heard she was now motivated by a desire to be a mother to her two children, aged 10 and four.
In sentencing her, Judge Chettle took into account the victim impact statement of the attendant, who the court heard "no longer feels safe ... struggles to leave her home and [now] has difficulty sleeping".
However, he agreed with Anderton's counsel that she was entitled to a lesser term of imprisonment on the grounds of her mental impairment.
He also took into account her guilty plea, and the view of both the prosecution and defence that given the offending in question occurred in a single violent outburst, an aggregate - or single, overall - sentence was appropriate.
Such was the severity of her mental illness, though, it was difficult to find a sentence for her.
Her condition was considered too complex to be dealt with via a community corrections order, and because she was currently taking her medication, she didn't qualify to be sentenced to compulsory mental health treatment.
Several organisations Anderton had engaged with in prison had undertaken to arrange services to assist her on her release, including with mental health treatment at St Vincent's Hospital and temporary accommodation in Melbourne.
She had already spent 243 days in custody that could be counted against her sentence, the judge said, sentencing her to 250 days.
"But for the mitigatory features to which I have referred, the court would have imposed a significant term of imprisonment for your offending," the judge told Anderton.
"You brazenly and callously assaulted three members of the public, all strangers to you. You wreaked havoc like a bull in a china shop, damaging property, inside and outside the service station. You committed a low level aggravated burglary to attack [the victim], you injured her violently, and you have a history of violence."
Anderton's prospects of rehabilitation were "grim", the judge said, but he hoped the support being provided to her would lead to her finding stable housing and complying with her medication requirements.
"I suspect, however, that you will continue to be plagued by your psychiatric illness," he said.
