"Longlea" is a beautiful Federation-style homestead, set on 20 acres.
The stunning property makes an outstanding first impression and occupies a prominent position overlooking the surrounding rural landscape.
The house has numerous traditional features, such as 3.35 metre-high ceilings with patterned cornice, large colonial cedar windows and doors, timber pelmets and dado boards.
Two of the three bedrooms have built-in robes, the main has a large walk-in robe and a three-piece ensuite. French doors and picture windows provide lovely views over the dam and access to the rear verandah.
A large open plan design incorporates the kitchen, dining and living.
A reverse cycle air conditioner in the dining area, together with a Heatcharm wood heater provides comfort and ambience.
The deep verandahs have handmade red brick paving, while the large, slate paved, undercover entertaining area comes complete with a spa and provide wonderful spaces for outdoor fun.
Shedding comprises a barn-style double garage, with a fully lined studio and large two-bay machinery shed. Eight stables and a tack room are new, plus there is new fencing on three sides.
There are also four paddocks, and ample water is provided by two dams and two tanks with a storage capacity of 67,500 litres.
