A person has been freed from their vehicle after being trapped in a three car crash at Golden Square.
It is believed CFA were working to free the driver of a small white sedan at the corner of Maple Street and High Street.
The driver appeared to be loaded onto an ambulance which had left the scene.
It appears the crash also involved a blue sedan and a beige-coloured wagon.
Traffic is being diverted around the scene, which is near the Golden Square Hotel.
Emergency services workers and tow trucks were still working to clear the road.
High Street was closed at Maple Street and Beech Streets.
According to the Vic Emergency app at least five emergency services vehicles were attending.
It is unclear if anyone had been injured in the incident.
It is recommended drivers avoid the area until the scene is under control.
More to come.
