NO ONE can match Pearcedale greyhound trainer Jason Thompson when it comes to Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup (425m) pedigree.
Thompson has won the feature race - this year worth $87,000 - an astonishing five times, most recently last year with Typhoon Sammy.
The champion trainer will not be short on chances to add a sixth title on Friday night with a pair of hopes in the $55,000-to-the-winner final.
They are headed by the early favourite Alpha Zulu ($2.80), the fastest qualifier from last Sunday's heats in 23.52.
He also has the gifted Unleash Collinda (23.52) chasing cup honours.
Thompson, who first won the race with El Galo in 2008, is simply thrilled to be in a position to be chasing another Bendigo Cup and with two genuine hopes.
"It's a great race and obviously any of these sorts of races are not easy to win," he said.
"We're just happy to have a runner, let alone being fortunate enough to have a couple of chances in the final.
"We're hoping for a bit of luck, that's really what you need in these sorts of races.
"You more probably just don't need any bad luck."
The fast-emerging Alpha Zulu (Box 8) has stamped himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the land with 12 wins from his first 17 starts.
The son of Orson Allen and Cyclone Jebel came up just short of a breakthrough Group win in last month's Warragul St Leger final behind Professor Snitch, but could not have been more impressive in last weekend's heat win.
He has shown a real liking for Bendigo, with two wins and a second from three starts at the Lord's Raceway track, including his maiden win at start number two.
"He's not an old dog, he only turned two in September," Thompson said.
"He started off his career in the Gold Rush maiden series at Bendigo, so to see him five or six months down the track back here in a Bendigo Cup final, it's been a great effort by him.
"Every year, not just the winner, but a lot of good dogs come out of that (Gold Rush) series."
Thompson conceded Alpha Zulu would need a bit of luck from Box 8, but was hopeful of being able to cross the field early.
"He'll need to do everything right and begin safely and give himself the best chance to get into the race. Hopefully that can happen," he said.
Unleash Collinda (Box 4), a winner of 36 of 57 career starts, was placed second in last month's Group 2 Healesville Cup, where he beat home two of Friday night's contenders.
Thompson paid full credit to fellow trainers Rebecca and Daniel Gibbons, who have qualified four dogs for the final, headed by arguably their top hope Quinlan Bale (Box 7), who is chasing four straight race wins.
They also have Zella Bale (Box 1), Nicolson Bale (Box 5) and Mr. Anderson (Box 6) in an open field.
"There were quite a few trainers with multiple dogs in the heats, but we had a bit of a luck, and the Gibbons were in the same boat," Thompson said.
"But to get four dogs in the final and have half of the field is a massive effort by them."
Thompson, who also won the cup with Aston Bolero (2016), Ronan Izmir (2013) and Peggy May (2012), is hopeful of adding to his rich legacy in the race.
"If you get sick of winning races, period, you probably should find something else to be doing," he said.
"We enjoy winning maidens at any of the different tracks as much as we do having dogs in these sorts of races. It's what it's all about.
"If you are lucky enough to win it, that's even better and it's why we do it.
"It will require that bit of luck, but hopefully, it changes to six Bendigo Cup wins on Friday night."
* denotes emergencies
Alpha Zulu $2.80
Shima Shadow $4
Unleash Collinda $5
Nineteen Crimes $5.50
Quinlan Bale $6.50
Nicolson Bale $8.50
Zella Bale $18
Mr Anderson $51
* Journey Beyond $6
*Borneo Bale $8.50
