Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Double shot at a sixth Bendigo Cup for champion trainer Jason Thompson

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpha Zulu is the early favourite for Friday night's the $87,000 Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup final (425m). Picture by Clint Anderson
Alpha Zulu is the early favourite for Friday night's the $87,000 Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup final (425m). Picture by Clint Anderson

NO ONE can match Pearcedale greyhound trainer Jason Thompson when it comes to Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup (425m) pedigree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.