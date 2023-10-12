It's a big weekend. Here's your guide

Greater Bendigo is pulling out all the stops this weekend.
Once you have voted in the Voice referendum, you can fill your days off with some of the best our region has to offer.
Here's how to fill your dairy.
Bendigo Wine Week kicks off this weekend, heralding in a week of events full to the brim of region's best drops.
This weekend sees a Mandurang Valley Dinner hosted at The Dispensary on October 14, Music with the Vines at Chateau Dore Winery on October 14 and Balgownie Spring Fair on October 15.
Can't make it this weekend or during the week? Our pick is the Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk on October 21.
More a beer person? The Bendigo Trades Hall will be transformed into a traditional German bierhall for the Craft Beer Oktoberfest on October 14.
Brewers Collective has teamed up with Heathcote's Cornella Brewery and Burnley Brewing for the event, which pays tribute to one of the largest traditions in Bavarian culture.
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere with live German music playing all the traditional tunes, and taste buds with mouthwatering German food from Bendigo's own Tageskarte, including German sausages and pretzels.
Or head to the Stupa for the Vegecareian Festival on October 14, celebrating the coming together of friends, family and cultures. Learn how vegetarianism has developed in other communities, watch cooking demonstrations and sample vegetarian dishes from all over the world.
The best part - bring along your furry friends and get them blessed by a monk inside The Great Stupa.
And just like that - your weekend sorted. Enjoy.
