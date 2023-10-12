A man who stole the purse of a friend in an attempt to find evidence of "child molestering minds" has been fined.
Dwayne Devon pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to to the theft after taking his friend's possessions in January this year after a night of drinking.
The court heard Devon was at a friend's Strathdale property with her and another man where all three were drinking.
At some point in the evening Devon was cut off from the alcohol and asked to leave, which he did without any issues.
He then returned after 10pm asking for more alcohol and was told to leave again, which he appeared to do.
Instead, Devon walked to the neighbour's car and took a pink purse containing bank cards and a birth certificate.
Two days later, on January 23, when the neighbour could not find her belongings, they checked the CCTV camera on the property and saw Devon stealing.
Police were contacted and on February 16 Devon was arrested and questioned, where he admitted to the theft but maintained he had "dumped" the purse at the neighbour's property.
During his police interview Devon said he was trying to find evidence of "child molestering minds".
There was no evidence presented in court to back up that claim.
The court heard the man is a diagnosed schizophrenic and suffers from a traumatic brain injury sustained in 2008 from an assault.
He had also been convicted for arson offences previously.
Karin Temperley, defence lawyer for Devon, however, said the man had completed all drug and alcohol and mental health treatment prescribed to him in previous court orders.
Devon was fined $250.
