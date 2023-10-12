World-class badminton hits Bendigo

BADMINTON stars from across the world have converged in central Victoria for the YONEX Bendigo International 2023 at the Red Energy Arena.
In total 19 countries comprising 118 players entered the tournament in search of valuable ranking points in the lead up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
In the mix is a strong contingent of Australian players that are eager to succeed in their home country.
Players such as Victorians Gronya Somerville and Kenneth Choo are in action in the mixed doubles, Louisa Ma will contest the women's singles while athletes from across Australia are also in contention.
This year's edition of the tournament marks the second year it's been held in Bendigo and is the highest-level tournament held in the country outside of the Australian Badminton Open.
The event also provides Australian technical officials with an excellent chance to develop their skills as umpires, line judges and service judges.
