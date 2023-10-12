It's been a long time coming - extended further due to a pandemic - but Chewton Primary School will finally celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, October 15.
It opened as a common school in 1870 but 150 years later the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any sort of gathering in 2020.
School principal Bernadette McKenna said 2021 was the same with lockdowns and "last year we just weren't brave enough to try".
Fortunately, no restrictions are in place in 2023 and Ms McKenna is keen to spread the word far and wide to any past students who may like to revisit the Chewton school on Sunday for the big celebration.
She said people were coming from around the region, Melbourne and across Victoria for the anniversary event.
"The school holds an important place in people's hearts and the community is excited to come along and celebrate," Ms McKenna said.
About 150 past students are expected to attend the celebrations, including Ron Bowman who was a student at the school in the 1930s.
When the school opened in 1870, there were 133 students.
By 1900 that number had grown to 333 and the school was now overcrowded.
A new building was opened in 1911 which still stands today with the school boasting an enrolment of 60 children with some representing six generations of the one family to have attended the school.
Sunday's celebrations begin with a parade at 10am followed by an official parade and historical displays.
"We have one of the most complete records of a school in the state and the children have carried out a history inquiry project which will be on display," Ms McKenna said.
"There will be vintage cars, old fashioned games, a photo booth, a barbecue and the Castlemaine pipe band. It will be a lovely affair."
A book detailing the history of the school compiled by Ken James will also be on sale.
The 150th anniversary celebrations will be held at the Chewton Primary School at 1 Hunter Street, Chewton.
