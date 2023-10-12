Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Chewton Primary School to celebrate 150th anniversary

DC
By David Chapman
October 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chewton Primary School principal Bernadette McKenna flicks through the 150-year history of the school with current students (from left) Frederica Amati, Archie Culph (second generation of family at the school), Amelia Birdsall and Aiden Mawson (fourth generation of family at the school). Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Chewton Primary School principal Bernadette McKenna flicks through the 150-year history of the school with current students (from left) Frederica Amati, Archie Culph (second generation of family at the school), Amelia Birdsall and Aiden Mawson (fourth generation of family at the school). Picture by Brendan McCarthy

It's been a long time coming - extended further due to a pandemic - but Chewton Primary School will finally celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, October 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.