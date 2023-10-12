"You can't make a career out of art."
Jess Pethybridge is using her own success to prove these words wrong.
The Bendigo-based business owner and full-time artist is still rising to the top of her field, showcased by her recent win at the Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
But she's not finished yet.
"It's been a bit of a crazy, interesting year," Ms Pethybridge said.
Jess Keeli Creative turned her love of Australian flora and fauna into a business back in her university days, but she has wanted to "diversify my offering" since.
"After COVID-19, I've been trying to adapt to the ever-changing business climate," she said.
"I had a lot of people message me or come up to me at markets saying how in awe they are of what I could do.
"They would often say 'I could never be that creative' or 'I wasn't born with that creative gene', and it got me thinking."
Ms Pethybridge launched her online course Jess Keeli Academy in June with hopes of quashing that mindset.
"It's a shocking stigma," she said.
"I'm self-taught myself and having done courses, I knew what I would have needed or wanted and what was a waste of time.
"So I turned it into a course anyone could pick up and be a part of."
Ms Pethybridge said more than 30 people had signed up to be a part of the program.
"It makes me proud to see how far they've come," she said.
"They take it at their own pace and have a space they can show off the talent they didn't know they had."
Ms Pethybridge said winning the Emerging and Energised category at the Business Awards was "crazy".
"You hear it from everyone, but I genuinely didn't expect it," she said.
"I was in a category with so many amazing business women, so there was no way I would win.
"I remember it took so long to click and I was sitting at the table shaking for ages after accepting the award."
Ms Pehtybridge said the most important part for her was ensuring everyone could embrace their creative side.
"For me, art is a way to switch my brain off but also have something for my hands to do," she said.
"We're encouraged to be creative from a young age, but as soon as you get older you're told you can't make a career out of it.
"It's not about growing up and closing off that side of you, embrace it."
