Wilkie runs fastest time in her division at Chicago Marathon

BENDIGO'S Jill Wilkie has won her division of the Chicago Marathon run last weekend.
Wilkie ran the fastest time in the 55-59 female age group, completing the 42.1km trek in a time of 2:57.16.
Wilkie was almost three minutes faster than her nearest competitor in the division, American Susan Mix (3:00.01).
A member of both the Bendigo Bats and Bendigo Harriers, Wilkie clocked a halfway time of 1:26.46 on the way to her division victory.
Wilkie's splits on the way to her division victory:
5km: 0:20.42.
10km: 0:41.14.
15km: 1:01.33
20km: 1:22.07.
Half: 1:26.46.
25 km: 1:42.52.
30km: 2:03.53.
35km: 2:25.15.
40km: 2:47.18.
Finish: 2:57.16.
The Chicago Marathon course started and finished in Grant Park and took in 29 neighborhoods through the city.
The Chicago Marathon is one of the six World Marathon Majors along with Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin and New York.
Overall, the women's marathon was won by the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan in a time of 2:14.44.
The male winner was Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in a time of 2:00.35.
Meanwhile, round two of Athletics Victoria Shield League action will be held at Bendigo's Retreat Road complex this Saturday.
Round two action will feature hurdles, 200m, 800m, 3000m, 5000m, 4 x 100m relay, high jump, long jump, discus and hammer throw.
