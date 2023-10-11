Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Wilkie runs fastest time in her division at Chicago Marathon

Updated October 12 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Jill Wilkie with her medals following the Chicago Marathon held last Sunday.
Bendigo's Jill Wilkie with her medals following the Chicago Marathon held last Sunday.

BENDIGO'S Jill Wilkie has won her division of the Chicago Marathon run last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.