National lawn bowls medals for Randell, Rowley

BENDIGO Dragons squad members Nick Rowley and Bailee Randell have both won medals at the Australian Under-18 Lawn Bowls Championships held in Western Australia.
Rowley, 16, from South Bendigo Bowls Club represented Victoria in the triples and fours disciplines.
Randell, 15, from Bendigo East Bowls Club competed in the pairs and singles representing a composite side of Victorian and New South Wales players.
Rowley teamed with Josh Cartwright and Will Mays in the triples, with the trio winning all four of their games to capture the gold medal.
The trio won the gold medal game 18-14 against New South Wales having at one stage trailed 3-10, with their gold medal game victory following earlier 24-14, 17-12 and 25-10 wins.
In the fours Rowley played with Cartwright, Mays and Charlie Boswood to reach the final, but the quartet was defeated by New South Wales 19-6 to earn the silver medal.
Meanwhile, Randell won a bronze medal in the singles with a 21-16 victory over his Tasmanian opponent Jonty Hayes in the playoff for bronze.
Randell had earlier won two of his first three games of the championships.
Victoria finished as the boys gold medalists at the championships, while overall combining the boys and girls results Victoria was the silver medalist, with the gold taken out by New South Wales.
Elsewhere, Moama's Cass Millerick has finished with the women's bronze medal at the Australian Champion of Champions tournament.
Millerick had a 3-3 split in her six games to finish behind winner Laini McGorman (5-1) of Adelaide and Samantha Ferguson (4-2) of Engadine.
Millerick's results:
Round 1: def Rae Simpson 21-12.
Round 2: lt Laini McGorman 13-21.
Round 3: Bye.
Round 4: def Chris Ace-Watson 21-15.
Round 5: lt Julia Brownie 14-21.
Round 6: def Samantha Ferguson 21-10.
Round 7: lt Elisa Rigoni 21-11.
The men's champion of champions was won by former Bendigo East coach Lee Schraner who was representing Raymond Terrace.
Schraner won six of his seven games for the tournament.
In other lawn bowls news, locally, the Bendigo midweek pennant season begins this Monday.
ROUND 1
Monday, October 16
Golden Square v South Bendigo
Bendigo East v Kangaroo Flat
Eaglehawk v Bendigo
Woodbury v Inglewood
ROUND 2
Monday, October 23
Inglewood v Bendigo East
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Woodbury
Bendigo v Golden Square
ROUND 3
Monday, October 30
Inglewood v South Bendigo
Golden Square v Bendigo East
Eaglehawk v Woodbury
Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 4
Monday, November 6
Bendigo East v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Inglewood
Woodbury v Golden Square
ROUND 5
Monday, November 13
Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
South Bendigo v Bendigo East
Bendigo v Woodbury
ROUND 6
Monday, November 20
Inglewood v Bendigo
South Bendigo v Woodbury
Bendigo East v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
ROUND 7
Monday, November 27
Golden Square v Inglewood
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo v South Bendigo
Woodbury v Bendigo East
ROUND 8
Monday, December 4
South Bendigo v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo East
Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Inglewood v Woodbury
ROUND 9
Monday, December 11
Bendigo East v Inglewood
Eaglehawk v South Bendigo
Woodbury v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Bendigo
ROUND 10
Monday, January 15
South Bendigo v Inglewood
Bendigo East v Golden Square
Woodbury v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
ROUND 11
Monday, January 22
Bendigo v Bendigo East
South Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
Inglewood v Eaglehawk
Golden Square v Woodbury
ROUND 12
Monday, January 29
Kangaroo Flat v Inglewood
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Bendigo East v South Bendigo
Woodbury v Bendigo
ROUND 13
Monday, February 5
Bendigo v Inglewood
Woodbury v South Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Bendigo East
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 14
Monday, February 12
Inglewood v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
South Bendigo v Bendigo
Bendigo East v Woodbury
