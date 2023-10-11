Bendigo Advertiser
Four-pronged attack for Team Gibbons in $87,000 Group 2 Bendigo Cup final

By Peter Quilty
Updated October 12 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:26am
Trainer Rebecca Gibbons with one of her and husband Daniel's four Bendigo Cup hopes, Quinlan Bale. Picture by Clint Anderson
AVALON'S Team Gibbons will launch a four-pronged challenge in the $87,000 Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup final (425m) on Friday night.

