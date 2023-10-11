AVALON'S Team Gibbons will launch a four-pronged challenge in the $87,000 Group 2 Sportsbet Bendigo Cup final (425m) on Friday night.
In an amazing training effort, former pro-wrestlers Daniel and Rebecca Gibbons will rug half the field - Zella Bale (Box 1), Nicolson Bale (Box 5), Mr. Anderson (Box 6) and Quinlan Bale (Box 7).
Eight heats were conducted last Sunday, and the quartet were all victorious - Nicolson Bale (23.65sec), Quinlan Bale (23.75sec), Mr. Anderson (23.79sec) and Zella Bale (23.87sec).
Quinlan Bale finished third to the Jason Thompson-trained Typhoon Sammy in last year's Bendigo Cup.
Daniel intimated there were 'pros and cons' with all four and added "the race is so even anyone could win" the $55,000 first prize.
Here are his thoughts on the chances of the 'fab four':
Quinlan Bale: "I think he can win it, but box six is a worry as he likes to get off the track.
"But if he obtains a clear run in the first 20 metres, it won't matter where he's positioned as he'll really take-off.
"However, he won't beat Alpha Zulu if he gets 'cut out' early."
Nicolson Bale: I think he'll struggle from the 'yellow' alley.
"He needs room early and being drawn outside Unleash Collinda (Box 4) isn't ideal.
"He may get shuffled back early, but he's definitely got the legs to win the race."
Mr. Anderson: "If he jumps and gets out in front, he's quickly behind the lure.
"But he's only just resumed from a back muscle injury, so it may not be his time just yet."
Zella Bale: "She was a surprise packet.
"We weren't going to put her in the series, it was a last-minute decision.
"She had a month off due to an elbow injury and only had a 300-metre trial on the inside track at Geelong as a lead-in. "She'll improve on her heat time."
I think (Quinlan Bale) can win it, but box six is a worry as he likes to get off the track.- Daniel Gibbons
Team Gibbons' is chasing a fourth country cup for the year, with Kelsey Bale claiming a $50,000 bonus for winning three provincial cups in a calendar year at Ballarat, Geelong, and Warrnambool.
Quinlan Bale and Nicolson Bale are litter brothers to Kelsey Bale.
Champion Pearcedale trainer Jason Thompson is not only vying for back-to-back Bendigo Cups but an incredible sixth win in the event.
He's represented by fastest heat winner Alpha Zulu (23.53sec), who has drawn Box 8, and Unleash Collinda (23.85sec), who will occupy Box 4.
Alpha Zulu's ownership group also includes former Brisbane Lions champion Jonathan Brown.
Thompson won the 2022 Bendigo Cup with course record holder Typhoon Sammy, which in the process claimed a $50,000 bonus for securing three country cups in a calendar year.
It was a fifth Bendigo Cup crown for Thompson, who's also won the race with El Galo (2008), Peggy May (2012), Ronan Izmir (2013), and Aston Bolero (2016).
The cup is race 9 and will be run at 9.38pm.
Pawnote: The meeting will also feature a $10,000 to-the-winner Cup Night Match Race (Race 10, 9.57pm) between Journey Beyond (Box 1), first reserve for the Cup final, and Shima Current (Box 3).
