Police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted on warrant in relation to driving offences.
Jack O'Brien is Caucasian in appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, with a skinny build and short blonde hair.
According to police he was known to frequent the Bendigo, Benalla and Mansfield areas.
Anyone who sights O'Brien or had information about his whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
