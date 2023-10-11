Bendigo Advertiser
No trouble from Mongols bike gang on Echuca night stopover: police

By Gabriel Rule, and Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
The gang is expected to be in Bendigo around the weekend of October 14. Picture supplied
Echuca police said Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang members were "quite good" during their first stopover on their trip across the state.

