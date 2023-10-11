Echuca police said Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang members were "quite good" during their first stopover on their trip across the state.
The bikie's ride triggered a larger police presence in towns across central and northern Victoria when talks of the event began.
A Campaspe police officer said there had been "no issues" with the gang in town overnight.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said Echo and VIPER police task forces would closely monitor the ride, which started in Echuca on October 11 and is set to travel through the Loddon-Mallee region before ending in Melbourne.
The gang is expected to be in Bendigo around the weekend of October 14.
The spokesperson said police would be ready to take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved commit criminal, road safety or public order offences.
Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement.
It will be the second group motorcycle ride in Bendigo in October, with the Black Uhlans in the area on October 8 and 9.
