Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Laughs all 'round at the first night of Bendigo Comedy Festival

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 12 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 6:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Were you in stitches at the first night of the Bendigo Comedy Festival?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.