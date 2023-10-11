Were you in stitches at the first night of the Bendigo Comedy Festival?
Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe was out-and-about on October 11, catching a glimpse of who was attending the event at the Engine Room.
The line up for the four-day event promises lots of laughs and a good time - so don't stress if you missed the first night.
The 2023 bill includes Gillian Cosgriff, the winner of Melbourne International Comedy Festival's (MICF) Most Outstanding show of 2023, as well as Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson, performing his show Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny.
Other shows at the festival include Heath Franklin, the man behind Chopper, in a new show that won big at MICF 2019, and Have You Been Paying Attention and Thank God You're Here regular Alex Ward.
Bendigo Comedy Festival is run across two venues, The Capital's Engine Room Theatre and The Cambrian Hotel. More info, including how to book tickets, here.
