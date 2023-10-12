A man who has spent years addicted to drugs say he is finally clean and wants to stay that way for good.
Timothy Shaw, 58, appeared at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 11 to apply to get his license back after initially losing it for four year in 2019 for driving while on ICE.
Mr Shaw lost his license in July 2019 for failing an oral fluid test in March of that year.
The court heard he had at least four similar prior offences.
Mr Shaw told the court he had been clean since at least April 2023 and it had "taken a long time" to get over his addiction issues.
He said his ICE addiction "has cost me a lot" including employment and relationships with friends and family.
The court heard Mr Shaw had a "positive" interview with police in September which showed them he had "turned a corner".
The magistrate described Mr Shaw's journey as one step forward and two steps back but commended him on his sobriety.
Mr Shaw was given a good behavior bond in March 2022 after reoffending in October 2021 and was ordered by the court to undergo a driving course, pay a fine to the court fund and receive reports from a GP and psychologist showing he was engaging with services.
The magistrate "very strongly" suggested to Mr Shaw to link in with his previous psychologist and submit their report to the court.
His application for his license was granted for the need for him to "get on with life and reintegrate in society".
