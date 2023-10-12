The Prime Minister has taken a swipe at the No campaign, accusing them of "spreading a whole lot of disinformation" about the Voice proposal.
Whoa! Hang on. Two things. First of all, expressing a different opinion is not 'disinformation'. It is simply having a different opinion.
Second of all, how can anyone tell if a statement is 'disinformation', when Mr Albanese point blank refuses to supply any information? One could see this coming.
If the proposal fails, as seems likely, the recriminations will be endless.
Makarrata, a process of settling disputes for our First Nation's People, goes back hundreds of years.
In 2017, a big step towards reconciliation was taken with the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Still the adoption of an Indigenous Voice into the Constitution is long overdue.
Thankfully in March 2023, our PM to his credit, told us of the plan. Unfortunately since then, the process seems to have gone backwards.
Anthony Albanese, anticipating that it would be a bipartisan issue, called it the "Yes" campaign. At the time there wasn't a "No", but not long after, Peter Dutton, Opposition leader said "If you don't know, vote no", unofficially launching a "No" campaign.
But wait a minute Peter, you could just have easily said "If you don't know, vote "Yes" out of respect for one of the oldest living cultures in the world".
Now that we have established "Yes" and "No" campaigns, it is most unfortunate that the "No" has been subjected to so much politicisation and obfuscation that people are feeling confused about which one to vote for. I hope that come polling day, you can make the right choice.
Just to be clear, here's some definitions:
Bipartisan: adj. consisting of or supported by two political parties.
Politicise: v. to make (campaign, issue or argument) a state or government issue.
Obfuscate: v. to make something unnecessarily difficult to understand.
The No campaign claims it would be dangerous to allow the Federal Parliament to set up the administrative process should the Yes Vote succeed on October 13.
At a meeting in Bendigo recently (St Paul's 26/9) Tim Costello said this claim was false, and that a traditional legal responsibility of the Federal Government was to set up such administrative processes.
Tim rightly stated that when our Constitution was originally approved the States ceded powers to the Commonwealth e.g. defence, immigration, foreign affairs to name a few.
It was then left to the Federal Government of the day to devise and implement the administrative process for each ceded power - and so evolves our current Federal Government Departments.
The same responsibility will devolve to our present national Parliament when the Voice Referendum succeeds. There is no innate danger in the process.
Be socially responsible to our fellow Australians on 13 October.
Vote Yes.
I note with much interest the recent letters and articles about poor phone coverage during train travel on the Bendigo to Melbourne line.
I travel from Castlemaine to Bendigo by train for work. It could be and should be an opportunity to catch up on emails or phone calls or even the news.
My experience is that the phone signal along the train line is hopeless. I never get coverage for the whole trip and usually I have very little coverage for the entire trip.
Not good enough.
I've just driven the Redesdale to Kyneton road, then the Bacchus Marsh Rd to Geelong and feel I'm lucky to be alive.
The many potholes on these roads are frightening and difficult to spot with the shadows of trees across the road. You also have cars, trucks, SUVs and caravans coming the opposite direction making it even more hazardous when trying to avoid these large potholes.
Sometimes when you hit one of these large potholes, your car can tend to swerve to the right into the oncoming lane or if you swerve to the left, you will hit the dirt and maybe lose traction and potentially hit a tree.
Of course the relevant authorities will blame the high rainfall or else say that "it's next on our list for repairing"
Well, some of these potholes and stuffed roads have been like they are for a very long time and are now getting worse.
What I would like to say to whoever is responsible for these roads and their reasons for not repairing them is: load up your car with your kids or grandkids (like a lot of us mere public people!) and drive the Redesdale Rd and Bacchus Marsh Rd and see how frightened you are ... then try doing it at night!
We the public would then love to hear your excuses as to why these roads haven't been fixed.
