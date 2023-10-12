Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Letters: Different opinion is not 'disinformation'

October 12 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voting booths have been targeted as the Voice referendum campaign enters its final days. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Voting booths have been targeted as the Voice referendum campaign enters its final days. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Prime Minister has taken a swipe at the No campaign, accusing them of "spreading a whole lot of disinformation" about the Voice proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.