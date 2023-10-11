Kasey Mills, a Bendigo based comedian, keeps it simple when it comes to his comedy.
"Puns, one-liners and a little bit of misdirection," Mr Mills said.
"I do quick little jokes."
Little jokes or not, they will be told at the fifth, and "biggest ever", iteration of the Bendigo Comedy Festival running Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 15.
Festival committee member and comedian Ashley Greblo did not want to sound cliched when he said the festival "gets bigger every year", but that the 2023 line-up was just that.
"If anyone goes back and reads previous Addy articles, we say every year that it gets bigger and better... this year is next level," Mr Greblo said.
The 2023 bill includes Gillian Cosgriff, the winner of Melbourne International Comedy Festival's (MICF) Most Outstanding show of 2023, as well as Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson, performing his show Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny.
While some of the sets have been told around the world, Mr Greblo said he owes a lot of his material to the town he grew up in.
"I feel like most of my comedy set was built around Bendigo," he said.
And it is not just Mr Greblo, the festival features eight "unreal, funny" Bendigo based comedians on show for Big Grebby and Poppa's Local Line Up.
Another local, Dane Knowles, will be cracking jokes "in cooperation" with Patti Fawcett, taking the stage as the line ups only comedy duo.
Mr Knowles, who regularly gigs in Melbourne, said he thought all audiences, city or country, deserve the same amounts of laughs.
"To be honest, I probably don't have enough material to vary it a lot [between Bendigo and Melbourne]," Mr Knowles said.
"But you treat all audiences the same. We just try and make the funniest show that we can."
Other shows at the festival include Heath Franklin, the man behind Chopper, in a new show that won big at MICF 2019, and Have You Been Paying Attention and Thank God You're Here regular Alex Ward.
Bendigo Comedy Festival is run across two venues, The Capital's Engine Room Theatre and The Cambrian Hotel. More info, including how to book tickets, here.
