A woman who dragged her victim by the hair across the ground for "several metres" after a fight in a nightclub in Swan Hill has been warned to seek professional mental health help.
Kimberley Brock, 22, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court to assaulting two women in the smoking section of the Barrels night club after she pulled a woman, who was dancing on a table, to the ground.
During the fight, which happened shortly before 2am, the first victim left to go to the smoking section to "cool off" and asked the security guard why they weren't stopping it.
MORE NEWS:
The court heard Brock followed the victim into the smokers section and "launched herself" at the woman, grabbing her hair and head and dragging her to the floor, causing cuts and bruising.
Bystanders stepped in to separate the two after which Brock tried again to attack the woman only for a second woman to step in between them.
Brock pushed the second victim into the first victim before trying and failing to punch the second victim in the head.
The owner of the club then asked everybody involved to leave.
The next day the first victim went to the Swan Hill police station to file a report which resulted in Brock being arrested and later questioned.
The court heard Brock said during her police interview she was so angry, "I was going to rip her head off".
When the police described what had happened to the victims and what they had told police, Brock laughed and said that "is something I would do".
READ NOW:
After initially leaving the night club Brock apparently said it was her first charge so "what are they going to do ... throw me in jail?"
During her police interview Brock made a number of disparaging remarks about her victim including insulting her "wonky a** nose," her acne, her "ratchet" hair, and the need for her to "clean herself up".
The court heard Brock had complex PTSD from childhood trauma and had received mental health support in the past.
The magistrate chose not to convict the woman but told her to be of good behavior for the next 12 months with the only condition that she seek professional help through her GP, whether it was medication or counselling.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.