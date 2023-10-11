Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Swan Hill woman's nightclub attack lands in Bendigo court

BL
By Ben Loughran
October 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimberley Brock pleaded guilty to two assaults in the Bendigo Magistrates Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Kimberley Brock pleaded guilty to two assaults in the Bendigo Magistrates Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A woman who dragged her victim by the hair across the ground for "several metres" after a fight in a nightclub in Swan Hill has been warned to seek professional mental health help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.