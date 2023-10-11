Eight vehicles stolen in a string of central Victorian thefts were targeted because keys were left in the ignition or doors were unlocked, police said.
Thieves also stole cash and valuables from at least 17 unlocked cars between October 1 and October 11.
Police said the thefts happened between the hours of 10pm and 4am and investigations remain ongoing.
Cars with keys left in the ignition were stolen along Carloway Drive, Phyliss Crescent, Woodman Drive and Grand View Drive in McKenzie Hill.
Unlocked vehicles in driveways on Fletcher Street and Hall Street in Castlemaine and on Scott Street and Cherry Avenue in Campbells Creek were also stolen.
Thieves were described to be in their late teens and last seen wearing dark clothing, puffer jackets, hoodies and face coverings.
Previously, Western Region Superintendent Brad Dixon had said police needed the community's help to stop "opportunistic" vehicle thefts and break ins.
"A lot of the cars are open. It's very rare that someone will break a window to get into a car," he said.
"We know that offenders will go along the street and just try car doors until something opens."
Anyone that witnessed the October incidents, has dashcam footage, CCTV or any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
