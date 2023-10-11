Bendigo Advertiser
Police investigate string of car thefts in Castlemaine region

By Gabriel Rule
October 11 2023 - 3:55pm
Police said thieves targeted vehicles left unlocked and with keys in the ignition. Picture file
Eight vehicles stolen in a string of central Victorian thefts were targeted because keys were left in the ignition or doors were unlocked, police said.

