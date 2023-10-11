Chelsea White has competed in Tournament of Minds every year since grade 4. She's now in Year 10 and still loves the challenge of pitting her wits against the best.
"You enjoy so much becoming more confident and applying to things you learn in the classroom, but into machines or into other things too," the 16-year-old secondary STEM team member said.
"You've got more concrete base understanding."
Three out of the eight teams representing Victoria at the Tournament of Minds International Final are from Girton, with 21 students set to compete in Melbourne on October 21 and 22.
Two secondary school teams and one primary school team will take part in the international problem solving test. It follows on from success at the regional competition, where six teams won, and the state level, where three teams took our top prizes.
Tournament of Minds has four categories - STEM, language literature, social sciences and the arts - and is open for students in grades 4-10.
Teams work together to solve complex challenges, and use entertaining skits to present their creative solutions to a random problem given to them on the day of competition.
Girton has been involved in Tournament of Minds for 25 years, and has previously won in the STEM and arts categories in the international finals.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.