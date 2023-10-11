Armstead takes on new role at Red Energy Arena

CRAIG Armstead is swapping sporting roles in Bendigo.
Having been the region manager of AFL Central Victoria since December of 2021, Armstead is joining Red Energy Arena as its new general manager of sport.
Armstead's appointment at Red Energy Arena means there will be a new head of football in the region when the 2024 season kicks off.
"Sport is such a huge part of Bendigo and I am really looking forward to being part of the team at Red Energy Arena," Armstead said on Wednesday.
"I am passionate about sports participation and administration.
"My aim in taking on the role is to use my knowledge and experience to continue to build on the professionalism and successes of the Bendigo basketball programs and other sports.
"We will continue to look for opportunities for people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities and motivations to enjoy the benefits of participating in organised sport.
"This extends beyond players to include coaches, technical officials, staff and volunteers".
Prior to moving to Bendigo to work with AFL Central Victoria Armstead had built an extensive sporting administrative background that included a three-year stint as the consumer business manager at the Geelong Football Club, clubs and membership development general manager at Greyhound Racing Victoria, chief executive officer of the Essendon District Football League and general manager of the Wyndham Basketball Association.
"This role aligns more with what I enjoy doing and what I think I do best," Armstead said.
"There's obviously local competitions in basketball, netball, volleyball and so on, but at the elite level you're directly involved with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL, there's the Braves in NBL1 and the juniors and the Bendigo Strikers also coming on board in the Victorian Netball League.
"This is more aligned to what I was involved with before joining AFL Central Victoria and the fact I will be able to get involved with some elite teams as well as overseeing local competitions is exciting.
"Then when you add in there's a redevelopment happening at the stadium with some additional courts to open up some more opportunities, it's something I'd like to be involved in."
Armstead will start in his new role at Red Energy Arena on October 30.
"We are excited to welcome Craig to the organisation and look forward to the positive impact his experience and expertise will bring to the Bendigo sports community," Red Energy Arena chief executive officer Dennis Bice said.
"Craig's focus on community, accessibility and inclusivity, coupled with his vision for our sports programs, will make him an asset to our team."
AFLCV thanked Armstead for his contribution to central Victorian football and netball and will now commence the recruitment process to appoint his successor.
