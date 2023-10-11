Have you ever thought about moving for a whole day?
Bendigo Health have shown exactly how it's done.
Staff and members of the Bendigo business community took part in a continuous 24-hour challenge in Bendigo Health's main atrium to coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10.
Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation director Rachel Mason said the initiative had raised more than $200,000 since its inception in 2020.
She said it has allowed the health service to assist in improving the wellbeing and recovery of mental health patients throughout the Loddon Mallee region.
"We've got a range of staff participating in this new initiative, from the CEO, Executive Team and Board members to clinical and support staff, along with our Move for Mental Health supporters," Ms Mason said.
"Everyone is excited to get moving."
The challenge was part of a larger Move for Mental Health fundraiser aimed at raising funds for local mental health patient services.
Last year, money raised through the program purchased a patient transport bus, allowing mental health patients better access to specialised exercise programs.
The 24-hour challenge ran from 6am on Tuesday, October 10 to 6am Wednesday, October 11.
