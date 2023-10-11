Bendigo Advertiser
McMahon and Burke win 2023 Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal

By Nathan Spicer
October 11 2023 - 2:30pm
2023 Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal winners Maggie Burke and Jack McMahon.
Jack McMahon and Maggie Burke are the football and netball respective winners of Catherine McAuley College's Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal Vote Count in 2023.

