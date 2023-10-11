McMahon and Burke win 2023 Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal

Jack McMahon and Maggie Burke are the football and netball respective winners of Catherine McAuley College's Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal Vote Count in 2023.
The award is the school's best and fairest for their senior football and netball programs.
McMahon won the football medal in a tight count with Bendigo Pioneers teammates Archer Day-Wicks and Tobie Travaglia.
The CMC skipper polled 47 votes, with Day-Wicks two behind on 45 and Travaglia polling 37.
CMC reached the School Sport's Victoria Premier League semi-finals after going through the group stage with a 2-1 record.
However, they couldn't go any further as they fell to Emmanuel College Warrnambool by four points in the semi-final.
McMahon played six games for the Pioneers in 2023 while also being a member of Golden Square's under-18s side, who lost the grand final to Gisborne by four points.
The netball award went to Maggie Burke.
Burke polled 64 votes, with her defending and goal-shooting major highlights of her play.
Hannah Tyndall was second with 43 votes, with Ava Nihill in third place with 40 votes.
The senior netball team had a successful year, making the state finals in the School Sport Victoria competition.
They won four of their five games at the State Championships.
Nine previous winners of the Ledwidge Medal were in attendance, along with members of the Ledwidge family.
"To see so many past winners and their families in attendance on the night, to come back to relive what was an honour for them, simply reinforces the significance of this award and the way that representing your school in sport with your mates is something you cherish and remember forever," activities coordinator Maree Pearce said.
