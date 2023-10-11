Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Jayden Cowling reappointed Kangaroo Flat A-grade netball coach for next two BFNL seasons

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Cowling will again lead Kangaroo Flat as A-grade netball coach in 2024. Picture by Darren Howe
Jayden Cowling will again lead Kangaroo Flat as A-grade netball coach in 2024. Picture by Darren Howe

JAYDEN Cowling will continue as Kangaroo Flat's A-grade coach after his reappointment was announced on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.