JAYDEN Cowling will continue as Kangaroo Flat's A-grade coach after his reappointment was announced on Tuesday night.
Cowling, recently confirmed as the inaugural coach of the Bendigo Strikers' 23-and-under VNL team, has coached the Roos' top-grade team every season since 2018.
He has twice led the Roos to grand finals in 2019 and 2022 and to a top-three finish in four of the five seasons he has been at the helm.
The exception was this season when the Roos, after finishing the home and away season in second spot, were eliminated from contention following consecutive finals losses to eventual premiers Gisborne and Castlemaine.
Cowling will coach Kangaroo Flat for at least two more seasons after signing a two-year-deal.
In a statement released by the club, the Roos said they were 'extremely lucky' to secure Jayden and his services.
"He brings so much passion, commitment and dedication to this role on and off the court," it said.
"Jayden has created a very special culture within the playing group at Kangaroo Flat that we are all so grateful for.
"Jayden first joined our club as a young six-year-old, watching his sister Lauren on the sidelines.
"Years later, Jayden has a successful coaching history at Kangaroo Flat where he has taken his teams to five grand finals throughout his time.
"He is a dual premiership coach and is hungry for more and to take it to the next level in 2024.
"We cannot wait to have Jayden back in 2024 to see what he can achieve with our amazing playing group."
Cowling, who initially took over the coaching reins from dual premiership-winning mentor Jannelle Hobbs, previously won flags as coach of the Roos' B-grade team in 2016 and A-reserve in 2017.
After a year in which the Roos were hard-hit by season-ending injuries to Ella Wicks, Lou Dupuy and Ash Gilmore, Cowling is backing Kangaroo Flat to bounce back with a vengeance next season.
"It will be a busy year between Kangaroo Flat and the Strikers, but I am rapt to be locked in at Kangaroo Flat again," he said.
"I feel we can give it a real good crack again next year.
"It was a tough year with injuries, but if we can pick up another player or two, I'm feeling good about our prospects."
While disappointed to have come up short in 2023, Cowling, like all BFNL netball followers, is still marvelling at the thrilling grand final encounter put on by Gisborne and Sandhurst last month.
"That was the best Bendigo league grand final I have seen ever," he said in reference to the Bulldogs' one-goal come-from-behind win over the previously unbeaten Dragons.
"The best two teams were in it and they put on a great performance of netball, which is exciting for Bendigo."
The undoubted highlight of the Roos season was the Betty Thompson Medal victory by star midcourter Chelsea Sartori.
She backed up by winning the Roos' club best and fairest by one vote over fellow midcourt ace Ashley Ryan.
