More than a quarter of Bendigo electors have already visited a polling booth to cast their vote in the 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum, according to data from the Australian Electoral Commission.
Out of the 113,925 people registered to vote in Bendigo, 26.64 per cent, or about 30,300 people, have voted in the pre-poll period while more than 10 per cent have applied for a postal vote.
On Saturday, October 14, Australians must vote on whether to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
There are four early voting centres in the Bendigo electorate, including the old Dymocks at Bath Lane, the St Paul's church on Myers Street, the Eaglehawk Primary School Hall and the Castlemaine Catholic Church Hall.
There are many more places to vote on October 14.
Across Victoria, 1.1 million people out of the 4.47 million registered voters have cast a pre-poll vote, and more than 522,000 people have applied for a postal vote.
113,572 people have voted at an early voting centre in Ballarat, 121,723 people in Mallee, 115,317 people in Nicholls and 115,286 people in McEwen.
Nationally, out of the 17.6 million people registered to vote, 3.5 million have visited an early voting centre and more than 2 million people have applied for a postal vote.
