Sabelle Calisthenics wins multiple titles at State Championships

Updated October 11 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 11:30am
The successful Sabelle Calisthenics team.
Sabelle Calisthenics have returned from the Victorian State Championships following a successful campaign that saw them win multiple divisions.

