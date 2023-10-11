Sabelle Calisthenics wins multiple titles at State Championships

Sabelle Calisthenics have returned from the Victorian State Championships following a successful campaign that saw them win multiple divisions.
The Division 10/11 juniors (10-13 years) and Division Nine intermediates (13-17 years) brought home the state titles, while the sub-junior team (7-10 years) were awarded as the runners-up winner of North West Division Six.
It was back-to-back state titles for Sabelle Calisthenics after they won titles in 2022 as well.
"The teams have been working extremely hard all year, and it was wonderful to see the smiles of accomplishment when coming off the stage," principal coach of Sabelle Calisthenics Taneka Ruschmeyer said.
"The Juniors team has had a very successful year, winning the runners-up aggregate at the Horsham Competition held in August and were the overall aggregate winners at the Rich River Competition held in Echuca in early September."
It was also a big week for coaches Taneka and Jessika Ruschmeyer, with Taneka recognised for her coaching at this year's state championship, receiving the Division 8-11 Coach of the Year award.
"I felt so honoured and privileged to be nominated, but to actually win out of all of Victoria is something extremely special," Ruschmeyer said.
"I don't do the things I do to be thanked or recognised, just to simply give every student the opportunity to be the very best they can be and hope that they too love Calisthenics as much as I do.
"Calisthenics has given me so much over 34 years, and I am grateful that I can give back to the community and provide a safe, happy environment to encourage and develop our students to be the best they can be."
The celebrations will continue at the 14th Annual Concert on Sunday, 15 October, at the Phee Broadway Theatre in Castlemaine.
