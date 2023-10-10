Top 10 finishes for St Francis of Fields equestrian students

ST Francis of the Fields students Lily Diss and Anna Bridge both achieved top 10 finishes in their events at the Marcus Oldham Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships.
Held at the Werribee Park National Equestrian Centre, Lily and Anna were among more than 2000 competitors aged between five and 18 at the championships.
Competing in the Primary Show Hunter section, Lily, who is in Grade 5, came third, while Anna, a Grade 3 student, finished seventh in the Primary Show Horse section.
"We were very nervous, but excited at the same time," the pair wrote in the school newsletter detailing their experience.
"We had to perform three workouts that we had learned to three different judges and then our scores were collated for the overall championship phases.
"We were over the moon with our results as we were against some very tough competitors.
"This experience was so much fun and one that we will never forget. We have learned so much and look forward to competing in many more Interschool events and, hopefully, qualifying for the Nationals again one day."
Meanwhile, fellow St Francis of the Fields student Milanke Haasbroek has qualified for the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships to be held in St. Leonards, Tasmania, from November 23 to November 27.
Milanke has qualified for the 1500m. Earlier in the year she competed in the School Sport Australia Cross Country Championships, finishing 11th.
