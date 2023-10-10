Bendigo Advertiser
Top 10 finishes for St Francis of Fields equestrian students

Updated October 11 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 9:18am
Anna Bridge and Lily Diss after competing at the Marcus Oldham Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships. Picture supplied
Anna Bridge and Lily Diss after competing at the Marcus Oldham Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships. Picture supplied

ST Francis of the Fields students Lily Diss and Anna Bridge both achieved top 10 finishes in their events at the Marcus Oldham Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships.

