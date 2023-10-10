The search is on for a man that could have gone missing in the area.
Sean, 53, was last seen in Bendigo on October 8.
He is described as Caucasian, around 170cm, medium build, fair complexion and long brown hair.
Police and his family have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Moonee Ponds Police Station (03) 9373 5200.
