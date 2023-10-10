Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo peak hour traffic diverted following High Street crash

By Gabriel Rule and Ben Loughran
Updated October 10 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:41pm
The crash caused traffic to be diverted away from High Street. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on High Street, at the corner of Lily Street, on October 10.

