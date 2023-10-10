Three vehicles were involved in a crash on High Street, at the corner of Lily Street, on October 10.
Peak hour traffic was disrupted when a silver car failed to give way before hitting another car and landing on its side in the middle of the city.
One man was being attended to by paramedics who are on the scene alongside police and firies.
Leading Senior Constable Bill Edwards, who was on scene at the crash said there were four people affected in the crash but only minor injuries were inflicted.
"The gentleman in the silver car has been coming out of Lily Street, turning right to go onto High Street," he said.
"(The car) has failed to give way to an oncoming vehicle, which was the Nissan Dualis, (the crash) has flipped that car and caused (the silver car) to spin around and go into the black (Ford) Territory."
Senior Constable Edwards urged all drivers to be mindful of their environment and to "drive to the conditions" of the road.
"This time of year more and more people start to get out on the road I urge everyone to drive safely and to drive to the conditions and be really aware of their surroundings."
Glass from the accident has littered the road while sand has been heaped on a possible spill.
Traffic was diverted up Myrtle Street by police and was backed up along High Street to Vine Street.
Traffic heading to the city was flowing as normal.
The cars involved in the crash were being towed from the scene.
