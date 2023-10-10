A Maryborough man charged with unlawful assault and criminal damage over a violent incident with his former partner helped himself to tissues in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after becoming emotional while recounting the couple's story.
On March 6 this year he was accused of punching the woman in the leg at her apartment during an altercation about childcare dates, and then throwing a coffee mug at her feet.
The court heard police were called to the victim's flat in a Melbourne suburb by the accused's mother, who was on the phone to her at the time.
When officers arrived and found the woman shaken, she told them the accused's actions had been "escalating" but didn't want to make a statement about the matter.
When he was arrested and taken to the Maryborough police station later that month, the accused reportedly told police the blow to his former partner hadn't been as serious as it looked.
"It wasn't a punch, it was a slap but [she] bruises easily," he was quoted as saying.
In court on October 10 he pleaded guilty to the charges despite claiming the evidence was "a little fabricated".
"I'll cop it," he told Magistrate Megan Aumair.
The accused told the court he and the victim had had "a rough time", particularly with the Department of Human Services.
When the victim was pregnant with their now 17-month-old son, she had a drug habit, which made "getting her to stay at [home] ... pretty hard".
She was also bipolar, he claimed.
"You can tell her the sky's blue but she'll see it as grey," he said.
The accused said he had become "a social smoker" of ice, however, since then the pair had "done the hard work".
His former partner had stable accommodation, had their toddler in her care and was that week graduating from drug court.
The accused now had his own home in Maryborough, was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication for his mood - something he acknowledged he had probably skipped at the time of the incident.
He had also completed anger management and parenting programs and was told by Relationships Australia they didn't need to see him again until he and the victim resumed a relationship, he said.
While his former partner had grown up without a mother, the accused said he had grown up without seeing his father, which was something that brought them together.
Ms Aumair found the charges against him proven, without conviction.
She sentenced the man to a six-month bond to be of good behaviour, continue to engage with his psychiatrist and take his medication as prescribed.
