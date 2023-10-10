Bendigo Advertiser
Celui progress pleases Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:51pm
Celui, ridden by Damien Oliver, wins the Happy 65th Birthday Heather Wyllie Benchmark 64 Handicap at Bendigo last month. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
TRAINER Brent Stanley has earmarked either the Listed Gothic Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on October 21 or a race the following week at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate day as the next assignment for his emerging colt Celui.

