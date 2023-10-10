TRAINER Brent Stanley has earmarked either the Listed Gothic Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on October 21 or a race the following week at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate day as the next assignment for his emerging colt Celui.
The son of Toronado returned to racing in impressive style with a 1000m win on his home track at Bendigo late last month, giving him his second win from just four starts.
Celui, a $200,000 purchase at the Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale, was having his first start since February, when he finished unplaced in the $1.95 million Inglis Millennium (1100m) at Randwick.
The three-year-old galloped at Bendigo on Tuesday and, according to Stanley, who is currently overseas, but checked in with his stable late Tuesday morning, is 'going super'.
The former Caulfield Cup-winning jockey has never hidden his high opinion of Celui from the moment he debuted in winning fashion at Bendigo last December.
His judgment was seemingly shared by champion jockey Damien Oliver, who rode the colt to victory at his last start, after riding him in work a few days earlier.
"He impressed me when I galloped him and I said to Brent, 'this is the best one you've had'," Oliver said post-race.
"I think he's a pretty fair horse.
"He has shown he can get his head up a little bit, but he's still lightly-raced and has improvement in him race-wise, but he's got some great talent.
"There's no doubt he's a city-class horse and I think he might be even better than that."
Stanley revealed the colt had attracted potential interest from Hong Kong buyers following his Bendigo win.
Celui was among the nominations for a pair of three-year-old sprint races at Morphettville this Saturday, but Stanley was quick to rule out that plan.
Instead, the Gothic Stakes is firming as the most likely next option.
Celui, which translates to 'The One' in French, has two wins and a second from his three starts, with the placing coming in his second start at Canberra earlier this year.
The Stanley stable will have one runner at Kyneton on Thursday, with the mare Elle Mcfearsome looking to break her maiden at start number eight over 1860m.
