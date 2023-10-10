Former AFL footballer and Geelong captain Cameron Ling will be part of WorkSafe's visit to Bendigo on October 12 to promote safe and healthy workplaces.
Hazardous manual handling and dealing with drugs and alcohol in the workplace are on the agenda at the Bendigo session.
Ling will host the session, continuing his long association with WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month.
"One thing about footy is no matter how well you play, you've got to keep learning as the game evolves," Ling said.
"Same goes for workplace health and safety - even if you think you've got it covered, it's always important to refresh your knowledge and keep up with the latest advice through sessions like this."
In the 2022-23 financial year, there were three work-related fatalities in the Loddon-Campaspe area, which includes Bendigo, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Loddon, Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander local government areas (LGAs).
WorkSafe also accepted 537 injury claims in Loddon-Campaspe for the same period. The most common injuries were musculoskeletal system (180); traumatic tendon, muscle and ligament injury (95); and mental injury (95).
The most common cause of injury was body stressing (190); falls, slips and trips (111); and mental stress (89).
Breakfast and lunch will bookend the free event in Bendigo, which will see WorkSafe construction inspectors and specialists lead discussions on ways to reduce or eliminate common risks in the construction industry.
This includes identifying high risk crystalline silica work and controlling exposure to the deadly dust when cutting or grinding common construction materials; the safe elements of electrical isolation; trenching safety controls and the consequences of unsafe trenching practices; and the selection and safe use of an elevating work platform.
Employers and workers will hear the latest on guidance, practical tools and education programs developed by WorkSafe to help prevent musculoskeletal disorders caused by unsafe manual handling.
Participants will also be informed of current drug and alcohol policies.
WorkSafe will be at the Bendigo Tennis Club on Thursday, October 12.
The state-wide roadshow will be followed by week-long series of webinars towards the end of October.
To register visit www.worksafe.vic.gov.au/health-and-safety-month
