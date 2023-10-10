Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Cameron Ling to host WorkSafe visit to Bendigo

Updated October 11 2023 - 7:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former AFL Geelong captain Cameron Ling will be in Bendigo for a WorkSafe event on October 12. Stock picture.
Former AFL Geelong captain Cameron Ling will be in Bendigo for a WorkSafe event on October 12. Stock picture.

Former AFL footballer and Geelong captain Cameron Ling will be part of WorkSafe's visit to Bendigo on October 12 to promote safe and healthy workplaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.