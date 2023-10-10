Queer books, an 'Open Closet', and a social cuppa.
All of the above were on offer as members of Bendigo's LGBTQIA+ got together at Thorne Harbour Country on October 5.
All were welcome to the 'social cuppa' event which gave residents the opportunity to meet new people, browse the 'Open Closet' for a new look, or pick a book from the Queer Borrowed Books Library.
Check out photos below:
MORE NEWS:
While this particular cuppa took place during Greater Bendigo's Seniors Festival, Thorne Harbour Country hosts the event monthly with another planned for November 2.
Thorne Harbour Country provides support, counselling, rapid HIV testing, resources and information around LGBTQIA+ wellbeing, HIV, Hepatitis C and sexual health across the Loddon-Mallee region.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.