Lakey goes back-to-back as Davies claims Dogs netball top award

Flynn Lakey and Zoe Davies were the toast of Gisborne FNC at the club's presentation night, taking out the senior football and A-grade netball top awards.
It was Lakey's second Gardiner Medal in a row after he won the award in the Bulldogs premiership winning 2022 season.
The inside midfielder polled 216votes ahead of ruckman Braidon Blake on 199.
Lakey finished runner-up in the Michelsen Medal, two votes behind Eaglehawk's Noah Wheeler.
He was arguably the most consistent player in the competition, having not had a lower single-game possession tally than 21 all season.
Lakey could have the best hands in the BFNL, averaging the most handballs per game in 2023 with 21.83.
Overall, he averaged 32.33 disposals, 6.61 hard ball gets, 4.61 intercept possessions, 7.61 score involvements, 17.06 contested possessions and 8.22 clearances per game.
He collected 50 disposals against Maryborough in round nine, but his best performance came in round four versus Kangaroo Flat.
Lakey amassed 42 possessions, 19 clearances and nine tackles in the 52-point win.
The man that was palming into Lakey's hands was Blake, who continues to improve.
After winning the Nalder Medal in the Bulldogs 2022 premiership, Blake had another strong year.
Blake had the fifth most hit-outs (515) and hit-outs to advantage (124), but his work around the ground was a point of difference, collecting the fifth most contested marks (32) and clearances (134) in the BFNL.
Macklan Lord and Matt Weber shared the coaches award.
Hayden Doricic claimed the reserve's top honour, while young gun Jarrod Ainsworth won the under-18s best and fairest.
Shannon McFerran was the winner of the inaugural Mitchell Medal for the Bulldogs senior women's footy team best and fairest, and Nikola Cox claimed the under-18.5s women's.
In the netball, star defender Zoe Davies has put the seal on an outstanding season back in the BFNL by winning the Bulldogs' A-grade best and fairest.
Selected at goal defence in the BFNL Team of the Year, Davies was one of the stars of Gisborne's thrilling premiership win over Sandhurst last month in what was her first season at BFNL level since 2018.
The 26-year-old, who was a training partner with Collingwood Magpies, has signed to play with English Netball Super League club Leeds Rhinos next season.
Davies was the inaugural winner of the Rymer Black Medal, named after passionate Gisborne life members Noelene Rymer and Sharon Black.
Runner-up in the best and fairest was fellow defender Charlee Kemp on 44.
Best on court in the grand final thriller, goal attack Claudia Mawson was voted best in finals.
Also 2023 premiers, the Bulldogs' 17-and-under best and fairest was won by star goaler Bella Connors ahead of runner-up Dasha Taylor.
Connors - voted the MVP of the BFNL 17-and-under team's season campaign - scored the final goal in the dying seconds from long-range that helped deliver the Bulldogs an epic 50-49 grand final win over Sandhurst.
In a remarkable effort, young defender Charlie Crook won the A-reserve best and fairest.
Succumbing to a season-ending injury against Sandhurst in the opening half of the season, Crook played just seven games.
Runner-up was goaler Tazma Morris, who was a part of the A-grade bench on grand final day.
In B-grade, Milly Shaw claimed the best and fairest and best in finals awards, with A-grade coach Tarryn Rymer, the runner-up in the best and fairest.
In B-reserve, Lily Prater was crowned best and fairest, with Sophia Davies the runner-up.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Flynn Lakey
RESERVES:
Hayden Doricic
UNDER-18s:
Jarrod Ainsworth
UNDER-18.5 WOMEN'S:
Nikola Cox
SENIOR WOMEN'S:
Shannon McFerran
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Zoe Davis
A-RESERVE:
Charlotte Crook
B-GRADE:
Milly Shaw
B-RESERVE:
Lily Prater
UNDER-17s:
Bella Connors
