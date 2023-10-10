Bendigo Advertisersport
Lakey goes back-to-back as Davies claims Dogs netball top award

By Nathan Spicer
October 10 2023
Zoe Davies and Flynn Lakey were Gisborne's A-grade netball and senior footy best and fairest winners.
Flynn Lakey and Zoe Davies were the toast of Gisborne FNC at the club's presentation night, taking out the senior football and A-grade netball top awards.

