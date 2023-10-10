WHEN it comes to his horses, Charlton trainer Joe Thompson is not afraid to be honest, or even downright blunt.
With his usual good dose of humour, he is the first to admit that when it comes to Joe Got Rolled, his three-year-old filly could likely not be more aptly named.
"Unfortunately, she has always shown a bit of promise, but never really delivered on it," Thompson said.
The affable trainer was relieved as much as he was thrilled to see the daughter of Roll With Joe and the mare Helens In Paradise break through for her second career win at start number 16 on her home track on Monday.
It ended a 444-day drought between wins and came 13 starts after her promising maiden win at Mildura last July.
Thompson quipped that it would be fair to say her second win was a long-time in the making.
"To say she has been disappointing would be an understatement," he said.
"Not so much how she has been racing, but the results have been disappointing.
"I didn't think it would take this long to win a second race with her.
"She had three starts as a two-year-old and was fourth of four in her first one, albeit she finished behind The Lost Storm, who won it and got home in 25.7, and Catalpa Rescue.
"Then she ran second to Soho Seraphine, who's a very handy horse, and then she won her next one at Mildura. But this is her first win since.
"She has been well fancied in the market in a lot of those starts since."
In all honesty, most of her runs have been pretty handy- Charlton trainer Joe Thompson
Joe Got Rolled was again well-backed on Monday, saluting at $2.70 and as favourite, with Charlton's Ryan Sanderson in the sulky.
It boosted her career record to two wins and eight placings from 16 starts, a testament both to her consistency and unfulfilled potential.
Glad to have put a frustrating run of placings and 'handy' efforts behind them, Thompson, as ever, had a lighthearted take on Joe Got Rolled's luckless run before Monday.
"I don't think I'd win racing manager of the year ... I don't think she's been that well placed by the trainer," he joked.
"I do like racing at Charlton ... she's had nearly half her starts here this year (six of 13). I do like going to the best facilities.
"I don't know whether she's a good traveller, but I'm not.
"We did go to Mildura twice. We went to the Guineas and she went to Melbourne once, which was probably her worst run.
"But in all honesty, most of her other runs have been pretty handy.
"She's sort of been a bit tricky, but not real tricky. I would have thought she would have won another one before now. It's been a long wait.
"But she's capable of getting another one soon enough, I'd suggest.
"In her defence though, she's run into some pretty nice horses. She ran into that nice one of Kate Hargreaves', Ludacrous, and quite a few of Emma Stewart's.
"A few people have suggested I should have called her Joe Got A Win instead of Joe Got Rolled."
The win was the first for Thompson's since his victory with Cee Cee In America at Ararat in late-August and the 84th this season for talented young reinsman Sanderson.
There was further joy for the locals on Monday when the newest addition to the Charlton training ranks Emily Wombwell chimed in for a win with Abbey Fields in the next race.
The eight-year-old mare prevailed in a blanket finish, with no more than half-a-head separating the top four runners in the field, all of them trained in Charlton.
Bruised Ego, for John Tormey, was second, a short-half-head behind the winner, while the Michael Gadsden-trained Markleigh Caz and Bizzness Class filled third and fourth.
Abbey Fields, who won for the 11th time in 99 career starts, was driven by Alex Ashwood.
