A teenager is in a critical condition after falling off his e-scooter on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a property on Cornish Street, Bendigo about 9.15am.
The boy was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the rider may not have been wearing a helmet at the time.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said the incident was still under investigation, however no other vehicles were involved.
Senior Sergeant Brooks said e-scooter riders were required by law to wear helmets.
