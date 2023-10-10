Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo teen airlifted to hospital following e-scooter fall

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 10 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 1:07pm
Ambulances were called to an incident at Cornish Street on Tuesday morning. Picture by Darren Howe
A teenager is in a critical condition after falling off his e-scooter on Tuesday morning.

