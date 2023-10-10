Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo boy charged after chase ends at Garsed Street factory

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a group of youths at a factory in Garsed Street on October 9. Picture by Darren Howe
Police arrested a group of youths at a factory in Garsed Street on October 9. Picture by Darren Howe

A Long Gully boy has been charged with driving offenses after he allegedly drove the wrong way down the Midland Highway at speed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.