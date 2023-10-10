A Long Gully boy has been charged with driving offenses after he allegedly drove the wrong way down the Midland Highway at speed.
A police pursuit of the driver ended with multiple arrests at a factory in Garsed Street on October 9 in an operation which included the dog squad and airwing.
Police said they allegedly saw a Ford sedan with no number plates driving on the Midland Highway at Goornong at about 8.35am.
The car was allegedly travelling at speeds of more than 120km/h in a 60km/h zone on the highway at Huntly.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Waratah Road, Huntly, but it is alleged the car drove on the wrong side of the road at high speeds to evade officers.
Police started a pursuit when the car was seen allegedly driving dangerously in Powells Avenue and Strickland Road, East Bendigo at about 9.30am.
The vehicle went into a factory on Garsed Street before the occupants attempted to flee the scene on foot.
Bendigo police arrested six youths hiding inside the abandoned factory with help from the dog squad and airwing.
The young driver was charged with 16 offences including unlicenced driving, dangerous or negligent driving while pursued by police, reckless conduct endangering life, drive in a manner dangerous, drive at a speed dangerous, and other traffic related offences.
He was bailed and will appear at a children's court at a later date.
A 20-year-old Knowsley man, 17-year-old Rochester boy, 16-year-old California Gully boy, 15-year-old Shepparton boy, and a 17-year-old Knowsley girl were all released pending further enquiries.
Police have said the investigation remains ongoing.
