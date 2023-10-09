A bomb disposal unit from the Victorian Police is working to investigate a suspect device located in a property on October 9.
The operation is underway at a block of flats along Holmes Road in North Bendigo.
Police said a section of Holmes Road, near Holdsworth Road, had been closed off with police tape as a precaution while a safety check is underway
The area has been deemed safe and there is no threat to the community.
Police have charged a 32-year-old North Bendigo man following a warrant in Long Gully this afternoon.
The man has been charged with numerous offences including possession of an explosive substance, drug possession and ammunition possession.
He has been bailed to appear in Bendigo Magistrates' Court in December
While at least one unmarked police car was on site.
At least three plain clothes officers were on the scene as well as a white Mercedes sprinter van.
Two tactical robots along with sandbags and an officer in a bomb suit were deployed.
