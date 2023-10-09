Bendigo Advertiser
Bomb squad deployed, man charged by police at Holmes Road, Bendigo

By Ben Loughran
Updated October 10 2023 - 6:20am, first published October 9 2023 - 6:30pm
An officer in what appeared to be a blast suit at an operation on Holmes Road, Long Gully. Picture by Darren Howe
A 32-year-old North Bendigo man has been charged and the bomb squad deployed after a police warrant in Long Gully on October 9.

