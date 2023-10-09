A 32-year-old North Bendigo man has been charged and the bomb squad deployed after a police warrant in Long Gully on October 9.
The man was charged with possession of an explosive substance, drug possession and ammunition possession.
A bomb disposal unit worked to investigate a suspect device police found, with the operation happening at a block of flats on Holmes Road.
Two tactical robots and sandbags appeared to be on scene, as well as an officer in what appeared to be a blast suit.
A section of Holmes Road, near Holdsworth Road, had been closed off with police tape as a precaution while a safety check was conducted.
The area had been deemed the scene safe and there was no threat to the community.
At least two unmarked police cars appeared to be on site, as well as a large Mercedes Sprinter van.
The North Bendigo man was bailed to appear in Bendigo Magistrates' Court in December.
- with Gabriel Rule
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.