The day for one Bendigo resident or visitor has just got $730,000 better - and they don't even know it.
The Victorian resident, who purchased their ticket from the City Central Newsagency on Queen Street, is holding a division one winning ticket worth $738,668.19.
Drawn on October 7, the winning entry was unregistered, meaning officials from The Lott has no way to contact the winner to break the news so they are waiting for them to come forward to claim the prize.
"We're urging all players who purchased a TattsLotto ticket from City Central Newsagency to check their tickets today," The Lott's public relations general manager Matt Hart said.
"Make sure you check your ticket, which could be in your wallet, handbag, fridge door or car glovebox."
The winning numbers from in the TattsLotto draw 4405 are 18, 23, 25, 37, 28 and 35, while the supplementary numbers are 16 and 8.
Bendigo's winner was one of seven division one winning entries from the weekend, with three each in Victoria and South Australia and one in Western Australia.
If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.
The last division one ticket sold at the City Central Newsagency was around three years ago.
