Unregistered Bendigo buyer wins division one Tattslotto loot

By Gabriel Rule
Updated October 9 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:54pm
City Central Newsagency's Geraldine Clohesy, Terry Clohesy and Barbara Duble are all smiles after selling a winning division one TattsLotto ticket. Picture by Darren Howe.
The day for one Bendigo resident or visitor has just got $730,000 better - and they don't even know it.

Local News

