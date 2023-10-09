A EUPHORIC end to the BFNL netball season for Gisborne premiership coach Tarryn Rymer has come with an added reward.
Rymer, who last month led the Bulldogs to only their second A-grade premiership with a stirring one-goal victory over Sandhurst, has been appointed as an assistant coach of the Bendigo Strikers' 23-and-under VNL team.
Her appointment followed that last week of 23-and-under head coach Jayden Cowling.
Rymer is thrilled to be a part of what is shaping as an exhilarating debut season for the Victorian Netball League newcomers.
"It's a great opportunity - I can't wait to get going with the Strikers," she said.
"I have a great relationship with Jayden; we think along the same lines.
"We both like working with young netballers, so, like him, I see this as a great opportunity to jump on board and have a crack at that elite level.
"While I haven't coached at VNL level before, I work with girls at Gisborne that are playing at that level.
"It will be nice to throw myself into that environment.
"From my early conversations with Carol (head of coaching Carol Cathcart), the Strikers are heading in a great direction and it's really exciting now to be a part of it and to learn and grow as a coach."
From this season's Gisborne A-grade premiership-winning line-up, co-captains Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott, defenders Zoe Davies and Charlee Kemp, and midcourter Kiralee Collings all played VNL last season.
Originally appointed as A-grade coach ahead of the COVID cancelled 2020 season, Rymer believed her long apprenticeship in the junior ranks would hold her in good stead as a leader of the Strikers' young guns.
She previously either coached or co-coached the Bulldogs' 17-and-under team for nine seasons, helping lead them to a premiership in 2016.
While its only early days, with trials still ongoing, Rymer was confident of the Strikers fielding an ultra-competitive 23-and-under line-up.
"There is a lot of talent in Bendigo and beyond, so it's exciting for regional netballers," she said.
"It's such a rich area for players and coaches. When you look at some of the football-netball leagues, it's pretty elite in who comes and plays.
"I feel once the ball starts rolling things will click quickly.
"There's a lot of work going on and a lot of passionate people involved with the Strikers; it's really great to be onboard."
Cowling, who, at the helm of Kangaroo Flat, has coached against Rymer at A-grade level since 2021, said he was looking forward to working alongside his coaching counterpart.
"Taz is someone I have always respected and the same goes for Gisborne; I've always respected their club," he said.
"We have a really good relationship, so I'm really looking forward to working together.
"It's not every day you get to work with someone you coach against week-in, week-out.
"I think we'll make a good team.
"There are some athletes, particularly throughout the Bendigo league, that both of us have always wanted to work with and now we'll both get the chance.
"It's a great opportunity for Taz. I'll be trying to learn as much as I can from her and, hopefully, I can provide something back the other way so we can both continue to improve our coaching."
