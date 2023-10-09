LOCAL hope Wertheimer has ticked another important box in his hunt for a spot in next month's Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
In an encouraging sign his cup preparation is progressing soundly, the Matthew Enright-trained stayer finished second in last Saturday's $50,000 Murtoa Cup (2050m) behind the Paul Preusker-trained Captain Envious.
Wertheimer - an excellent fourth in last year's Bendigo Cup behind subsequent Melbourne Cup placegetter High Emocean - is following the exact same path to the $500,000 feature race as last year.
He resumed from a long spell at Bendigo last month over 1500m before tackling last Saturday's cup at Murtoa.
Next up for Wertheimer will be the $60,000 Horsham Cup (2100m) on October 22.
The son of Tavistock and Wild About Me finished fourth in last year's Murtoa Cup and second in the Horsham Cup, beaten only narrowly, before producing a big run in his hometown cup at odds of $26.
Enright is happy with how Wertheimer's preparation has unfolded.
"I thought he was really solid (at Murtoa). He ran the race out nicely and that should bring him on for Horsham. And he's pulled up a treat," he said.
"So all things are on track at this stage, touch wood.
"I think it was a better Murtoa Cup run than last year. I feel he is going a little bit better than he was this time last year, just on what I am seeing.
"There's certainly no disgrace in being beaten by Captain Envious.
"It will be an interesting next month for him (Wertheimer)."
The margin between Wertheimer and Captain Envious, who appears destined for bigger things this spring, was one-and-a-half lengths.
The Preusker-trained galloper had put the writing on the wall with a last start second in the $100,000 Gold Nugget at Ballarat.
Enright said he was just as pleased with Wertheimer's first run back from a nine-month spell at Bendigo over 1500m.
"He is definitely a stayer, but that was just a chance to clean his windpipe out and he was good. He kept coming at the end of the race - not at breakneck speed - but he maintained his gallop as you would like to see," he said.
"I'm very pleased with his progress."
In a further boost of confidence, Wertheimer was given a strong push by jockey Fred Kersley, who rode him for the first time at Murtoa.
"He wants to stick with him and ride him at Horsham," Enright said.
"Fred got off him on Saturday and asked where he was going next and when I said Horsham, he said 'I'm coming'.
"He was really positive about the horse's performance."
Wertheimer has now placed in the top four in all five country cup starts for Enright since his transfer from South Australia early last year.
Among his best efforts was an unlucky third in last year's $125,000 Werribee Cup (2000m), six weeks after his fourth in the Bendigo Cup.
Saturday's win elevated Captain Envious inside the top 20 on the Victorian Country Cups Series leaderboard.
Wertheimer also moved up the rankings to 39th.
The series, which allocates votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from the 55 country cups run in Victoria over a 12-month period, will culminate with a $500,000 final, to be run over 2000m, at Caulfield on Saturday, November 18.
Meanwhile, Enright has the well-credentialed Buoyantsea nominated for this Saturday's Listed Weekend Hussler Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.
Should the five-year-old not get a run, Enright is eyeing a 1400m benchmark 84 at Caulfield the following Wednesday.
A Group 3 winner in New Zealand before making his way across the Tasman to Bendigo, Buoyantsea has had only two starts in Australia and was noticeably hitting the line hard in his last start at Bendigo when third behind the Lindsay Smith-trained Stripped Back.
