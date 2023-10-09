The major redevelopment of Deledio Reserve in Dunolly has taken another step with the contract to carry out the works awarded to Quantum Civil Pty Ltd.
The almost $1 million project will deliver two new courts at the reserve - one netball court and one tennis/multi-use court.
It also includes lighting, player shelter and bench seating, paths, landscaping, drinking fountain and fencing.
The state government has funded $727,707 towards the project while Central Goldfields Council has contributed $242,569.
Flynn Ward Councillor Liesbeth Long said she was thrilled to see the contract awarded.
"Shout out to the Dunolly Football Netball Club members for their time and expertise over the past few months as we've worked together to finalise the detailed designs for this project," she said.
"There's no denying the new courts will be a welcome addition to the reserve.
"The club has been operating from a single netball court that is in desperate need of upgrading and the second existing court is no longer playable.
"I know how much these courts means to the club and this project will bring us another step closer to Dunolly getting the first-class facilities they deserve."
Cr Long said council would continue to advocate to both the state and federal governments for the funding needed to see the clubrooms rebuilt.
"In the meantime it will be wonderful to see this project get underway in the coming months so that the courts are ready for play in time for the 2024 netball season," she said.
Deledio Netball Facilities Upgrade Committee member Katie Lovel said the upgrade of the netball courts followed years of planning and hard work.
"Our training structure has been hampered considerably for years with only one court, meaning we had to cram two teams on the court at once and for restricted training times to allow for all teams to get through," Ms Lovel said.
"We've relied on very poor lighting which only illuminates one end of the court, even resorting to painter's lights at times to give extra lighting.
"We're excited to have quality facilities where the possibilities for enhancing and expanding our teams/competitions are endless.
"Options for social netball/mixed netball/walking netball can all be explored to increase health and well-being outcomes for a wider range of people.
"We're thrilled for this to be a reality for our whole community."
