Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

News round-up: Dunolly netball courts set for $1m upgrade

October 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upgrades to the netball court and other facilities at Deledio Reserve in Dunolly are one step closer after the awarding of the contract for the works. Picture supplied.
Upgrades to the netball court and other facilities at Deledio Reserve in Dunolly are one step closer after the awarding of the contract for the works. Picture supplied.

The major redevelopment of Deledio Reserve in Dunolly has taken another step with the contract to carry out the works awarded to Quantum Civil Pty Ltd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.