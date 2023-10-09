Bendigo Advertisersport
BFNL: Manuel and Shepherd Kyneton's top players in 2023

By Nathan Spicer
October 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Cameron Manuel and Tilly Shepherd claimed top honours at Kyneton's presentation night.
Cameron Manuel and Tilly Shepherd have become the last Kyneton senior football and A-grade netball best and fairest winners while playing in the BFNL, with the Tigers moving to the RDFNL in 2024.

