BFNL: Manuel and Shepherd Kyneton's top players in 2023

Cameron Manuel and Tilly Shepherd have become the last Kyneton senior football and A-grade netball best and fairest winners while playing in the BFNL, with the Tigers moving to the RDFNL in 2024.
The mercurial midfielder Manuel was a matchwinner for the Tigers in his second season at the club and was the hero of thrilling victories on numerous occasions, playing in a dangerous forward of centre role.
He famously kicked the last of his six goals against Eaglehawk in round seven after the siren to give the Yellow and Black a one-point victory at Canterbury Park.
A game earlier, he had 28 disposals, 12 clearances, 12 inside 50s and four goals in a two-point win over local rivals Gisborne.
He didn't consistently rack up the same massive possession tallies as some of the other BFNL stars, but he made his disposals count.
Manuel averaged 22 disposals per game, which was the second highest for the Tigers, but also led their goalkicking nailing 41.
He was the team leader for average score involvements per game (7.75), marks inside 50 (2.25) and inside 50s (6.19).
Full-back Harrison Huntley came runner-up in the vote count.
Huntley ranked sixth in the BFNL for total spoils (63), ninth for intercept possessions (110) fifth for intercept marks (50) and fifth for rebound 50s (130).
The coaches award went to Ethan Turner.
Lachie Crean claimed the reserves best and fairest ahead of Jacob Plowman, while Cody Young won the under-18s, with Lachie Thompson finishing runner-up.
The Tiger's top vote-getter in this year's Betty Thompson Medal count, Tilly Shepherd, has capped her excellent season by claiming the Tigers' A-grade best and fairest award.
The skillful defender topped the club vote count ahead of former winner Brooke Mangan.
They finished the season in seventh place with a 5-12-1 record.
Shepherd's partner in defence, Bec Ingleton, won the coaches award.
In A-reserve, Kaitelin Turner claimed the best and fairest, with BFNL Rising Star nominee Manaia Vanderlee the runner-up.
Lauren Girvan was the recipient of the coaches award.
Kelsey McColl won the B-grade best and fairest from runner-up Miriam McIntyre.
Girvan was also the club's top vote-getter in the Carol Sing Medal count conducted by the BFNL.
Britney Fitzpatrick won the coaches award.
In B-reserve, Grace Tremayne topped the voting ahead of joint runners-up Danielle Bourke and Poppy Mills.
Ebony Fitzpatrick claimed the coaches award.
The BFNL 17-and-under best and fairest was won by Jennifer Girvan ahead of Charlotte Sevior.
Holly Newman won the coaches award.
Angelique Doherty was crowned best and fairest of the Tigers' RDFNL 17-and-under team.
Runner-up was Matilda Robinson, with Amelia Gunther, the coaches award recipient.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Cameron Manuel
RESERVES:
Lachie Crean
UNDER-18s:
Cody Young
SENIOR WOMEN'S:
Heidi Erasmus
FIDA:
Jason Sturt
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Tilly Shepherd
A-RESERVE:
Kaitelin Turner
B-GRADE:
Kelsey McColl
B-RESERVE:
Grace Tremayne
UNDER-17s:
Jennifer Girvan
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.