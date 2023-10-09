Six people aged in their late teens and 20s have been arrested at a Bendigo factory after trying to evade police on October 9.
Police responded to reports of a vehicle allegedly being driven erratically on the Midland Highway around 9.30am.
Police said they followed the vehicle to Garsed Street where it was dumped, and the occupants fled on foot to a nearby factory.
Six people were arrested at the scene and are helping with enquiries, police said.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Police officers, including plain clothes members, had cordoned off the area around Garsed Street towards the Myrtle Street bridge.
A drone was also seen above the factory.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
