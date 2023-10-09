Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Six arrested at Garsed Street after police chase car to factory

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested six people, aged in their late teens and 20s, at a Garsed Street factory. Picture by Darren Howe
Police arrested six people, aged in their late teens and 20s, at a Garsed Street factory. Picture by Darren Howe

Six people aged in their late teens and 20s have been arrested at a Bendigo factory after trying to evade police on October 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.