How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Kyneton

Next up on the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's season stats is Kyneton.
Team and player statistics courtesy of premier data will be analysed from the home and away season to see what worked and what failed.
WHAT WORKED:
Kyneton were masters of the close game in 2023.
They won all five of the contests they played in that were decided by fewer than three goals, including two less-than-a-kick triumphs over local rivals Gisborne and a one-point after the siren victory at Eaglehawk.
The ruck partnership of James Orr and Jayden Eales proved fruitful, with the pair combining to help nullify some of the best rucks in the BFNL.
Eales had the sixth most hit-outs in 2023 with 415, and his skipper Orr wasn't too far behind in seventh with 384.
The Tigers averaged the fourth most hit-outs to advantage per game with 11.3.
While they weren't in the top echelon of most midfield statistics, the ruck duo did help the Tigers rank fourth for average clearances (42.9), led by Hamish Yunghanns, who ranked tenth for clearances, amassing 109 for the season.
Down back, the Tigers were generally calm and collected when exiting defensive 50.
They ranked second in the BFNL for average effective rebound 50s per game (25.9) and also led the league for average spoils (18.7).
Jake Summers provided a crucial outlet from defensive 50 down the line.
Summers led the league for contested marks, taking 44, while the Tigers as a whole ranked fourth with an average of 13.5 per game.
WHAT FAILED:
The Tigers were a low disposal side, averaging 307.7 per game, which was the ninth lowest, only ahead of winless Maryborough.
While not a fatal problem, it would be expected the Tigers were a strong pressure and tackling-based outfit.
But they weren't - the Tigers ranked seventh for tackles, averaging 57.4.
When they did get their hands on the footy, their disposal was below par.
They conceded, on average, the third most turnovers a game (70.8) and ranked seventh for effective inside 50s (23.7).
While Harrison Huntley fought hard, he was in dire need of some help in the defensive aerial war.
Huntley had the fifth most intercept marks in 2023 with 50, but he was a lone hand for the Yellow and Black, who ranked tenth for intercept marks, averaging 13.8.
PLAYERS:
Cameron Manuel deservedly won the Tiger's best and fairest with numerous match-winning performances throughout the campaign.
He had the fourth most inside 50s in the BFNL (99), seventh-most centre clearances (36), ninth most inside 50 marks (36) and finished eight in the Ron Best Medal, having nailed 36 goals from his 17 games.
Yunghanns had a fantastic year and led the Tigers for many essential metrics.
He had the most disposals (369), contested possessions (217) and clearances (109) for the Tigers.
Yunghanns also ranked fifth in the BFNL for hard-ball-gets (79) and sixth for effective inside 50s (48).
On top of his ability to intercept marks, Huntley ranked fourth for spoils (63) and rebound 50s (130).
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
Cameron Manuel 1812
Harrison Huntley 1801
Hamish Yunghanns 1764
Caleb Fisher 1503
Ethan Foreman 1464
Jayden Eales 1416
James Orr 1202
Jordan Iudica 1188
Bailey McGee 1160
Mitch Comben 1134
DISPOSALS:
Hamish Yunghanns 369
Cameron Manuel 356
Caleb Fisher 356
Harrison Huntley 339
Ethan Foreman 292
Jordan Iudica 258
Bailey McGee 255
Mitch Comben 246
Mason Crozier 244
Thomas Quinn 233
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Hamish Yunghanns 217
Cameron Manuel 154
Bailey McGee 129
Jordan Iudica 129
Ethan Foreman 128
Jayden Eales 125
Caleb Fisher 121
Jake Summers 104
James Orr 101
Benjamin Cameron 101
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS:
Cameron Manuel 124
Ethan Foreman 93
Hamish Yunghanns 79
Thomas Quinn 75
Jake Summers 72
Jayden Eales 63
Jordan Iudica 59
Bailey McGee 58
Mitch Comben 55
Benjamin Cameron 53
MARKS:
Harrison Huntley 100
Jake Summers 92
Cameron Manuel 87
Mitch Comben 85
Ethan Foreman 85
Caleb Fisher 80
Thomas Quinn 79
Mason Crozier 78
Jordan Iudica 74
Hamish Yunghanns 71
CONTESTED MARKS:
Jake Summers 44
Harrison Huntley 22
Cameron Manuel 21
Jayden Eales 16
Ethan Foreman 15
Lucas Iudica 14
Thomas Quinn 13
Jordan Iudica 11
Mitch Comben 7
Caleb Fisher 7
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Harrison Huntley 50
Lucas Iudica 23
Mitch Comben 22
Caleb Fisher 15
Mason Crozier 15
Ethan Turner 13
Jayden Eales 11
Jordan Iudica 10
Jake Summers 8
Ethan Foreman 8
CLEARANCES:
Hamish Yunghanns 109
Cameron Manuel 87
James Orr 71
Jayden Eales 64
Jordan Iudica 57
Bailey McGee 52
Ethan Foreman 45
Benjamin Cameron 43
Caleb Fisher 30
James Gaff 24
INSIDE 50s:
Cameron Manuel 99
Hamish Yunghanns 81
Jake Summers 49
Ethan Foreman 44
Bailey McGee 43
Thomas Quin 43
Benjamin Cameron 42
Jayden Eales 38
Mitch Comben 37
James Gaff 36
TACKLES:
Hamish Yunghanns 93
Bailey McGee 91
Caleb Fisher 62
Benjamin Cameron 51
Ethan Foreman 48
Francis Randall 47
Cameron Manuel 41
Jayden Eales 40
Lucas Iudica 39
Dom Bennington 38
SPOILS:
Harrison Huntley 63
Mason Crozier 36
Ethan Turner 33
James Orr 20
Jake Safstrom 19
Dom Bennington 18
Caleb Fisher 16
Jayden Eales 12
Mitch Comben 11
Steven Georgiou 9
