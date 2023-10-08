Team Gibbons in Bendigo blitz

TEAM Gibbons' love affair with the Victorian country cups circuit continued on Sunday night when steering home four heat winners of the Group 2 Bendigo Cup (425m).
Nicolson Bale, Quinlan Bale, Mr. Anderson and Zella Bale were all victorious for Rebecca Gibbons, with the quartet to have a major say in Friday night's $87,000 final.
The Avalon kennel has already won three country cups in the 2023 calendar year courtesy of their superstar sprinter Kelsey Bale (Ballarat, Geelong and Warrnambool), who is trained by Rebecca's husband Daniel.
Time honours on Bendigo Cup heats night went the way of young gun Alpha Zulu, who stopped the clock at an electrifying 23.53sec, his 12th win from just 17 starts.
Alpha Zulu is part-owned by AFL legend Jonathan Brown.
